Big Brother Watch’s response to the Government’s implementation of Plan B

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We’re outraged by the Prime Minister’s imposition of Covid passports, which we will seek to challenge through Parliament and the courts.

“Covid passes will create a needless barrier to social inclusion for the most marginalised people in our country and we urge the Opposition to vote against them.

“A Covid passport doesn’t tell you that a person doesn’t have Covid or cannot spread Covid. Covid IDs have been an abject failure in Scotland and Wales making no one any safer, whilst leading to a two-tier checkpoint society. Boris Johnson’s plans for internal health passports are totally unjustified and frankly un-British.

“There are far more proportionate, effective and inclusive measures to keep people safe than excluding healthy people without the right health papers from society.”