Big Brother Watch responds to new government anti-encryption campaign

Responding to the launch of a new anti-encryption campaign from the Home Office, Mark Johnson, Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“The Home Office’s bizarre attack on end-to-end encryption is an attack on a technology that Government ministers use for communication every day. It’s disturbing to see such a cynical campaign launched in attempt to justify yet wider and deeper state surveillance of everyday, private conversations.

Our intelligence agencies and law enforcement already have extensive powers to gain total access to criminals’ phones and communications. But end-to-end encryption is crucial for protecting the safety and privacy of our chats en masse.

The ability to have a private conversation is a freedom we cherish in liberal democracies and it is vital that we safeguard it online as well as offline.”

ENDS.

NOTES:

More information regarding the launch of the Home Office’s campaign is available here.

Spokespeople are available for interviews. Contact Big Brother Watch’s 24h media line on 07730439257 or email info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk