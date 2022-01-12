HR World – IKEA’s no vaccine, no sick pay policy could prove to be divisive

Serious questions have been raised over Ikea’s decision to curb sick pay for unvaccinated staff who have to isolate.

Employees who have not received the Covid-19 vaccination could now receive £96.35 a week – the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) minimum.

However, the move has raised significant questions for employers and HR professionals and human rights campaigners.

Silke Carlo, director of personal privacy campaigning charity Big Brother Watch, said: “All workers have the right to medical privacy and some people have complex, highly personal reasons for not being vaccinated which may include religious reasons, medical issues or pregnancy.

“Workers are under no obligation to divulge this information to their employer. There are long-standing legal protections for workers to maintain privacy over such matters, but IKEA seems to expect workers to divulge such situations in order for the company to preside on a ‘case by case’ basis over whether an individual deserves sick pay or not.

“It is quite possible that IKEA will find their approach tested in an employment tribunal.”

