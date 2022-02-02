The Independent – MPs sign cross-party pledge demanding review of Covid fines

A group of politicians are demanding a review of all Covid fines and prosecutions amid allegations of numerous offences under these same laws in the heart of Government.

In joint letter published by Big Brother Watch and Fair Trials to justice secretary Dominic Raab signatories cite the discriminatory, inconsistent and unlawful enforcement of coronavirus laws and regulations.

Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, accused the government of “throwing the country into a rule of law crisis”.

“Urgent action is needed to protect justice,” she added. “It is an insult and grave injustice for innocent people who have found themselves wrongly criminalised, whilst allegations of law-breaking engulf Downing Street.”

