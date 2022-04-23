The Telegraph – Big B̷r̷o̷t̷h̷e̷r̷ Person is amending your speech

Google’s predictive text tool is warning users against using particular words as they are not inclusive enough, instead suggesting more acceptable replacements.

Words such as “landlord” are objected to and should be changed to “property owner” or “proprietor”, mankind” is suggested to be replaced with “humankind”.

Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, told The Telegraph: “Google’s new word warnings aren’t assistive, they’re deeply intrusive. With Google’s new assistive writing tool, the company is not only reading every word you type but telling you what to type.

“This speech-policing is profoundly clumsy, creepy and wrong, often reinforcing bias. Invasive tech like this undermines privacy, freedom of expression and increasingly freedom of thought.”

The Telegraph – Big Brother (sorry, Big Person) is correcting you on Google