Our statement on the Assange extradition

Responding to news that the Home Secretary has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks publisher, Julian Assange, director of Big Brother Watch Silkie Carlo said:

The Home Secretary has sabotaged press freedom and Britain’s democratic standing with this cruel decision that endangers Julian Assange’s life.

The UK Government’s complicity in the political persecution of a journalist simply for revealing uncomfortable truths to the public is appalling, wrong and shames our country.

We sincerely hope Assange’s appeal is successful and that he is finally returned from Belmarsh prison back to his family.