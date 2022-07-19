politics.co.uk – Director of Big Brother Watch explains why smart devices are an invasion of our privacy

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee questioned a panel of expert witnesses on the privacy rules surrounding smart tech. Director of Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo said that “companies can’t tell people in total confidence where the data goes because the privacy policies are lengthy, obscure, inaccessible.” She detailed that the use of smart speakers and enhanced doorbells is very risky due to how intrusive they are.

“We do know there have been whistle-blowers from Amazon and Apple, for example, who have said that some of these devices accidentally trigger and record things they are not supposed to record. These can be listened to and are listened to by people who work for those companies in terms of product development etc.”

politics.co.uk – Smart device privacy rules ‘lengthy, obscure and inaccessible’