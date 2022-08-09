Scotland’s police chiefs are tampering with the idea of implementing facial recognition cameras that scan an individual’s face as they walk by in public spaces. These images are then transformed into ‘biometric patterns’ or ‘facial fingerprints’.

In condemning the ‘Orwellian’ and ‘dystopian’ technology, Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer, Madeleine Stone, pointed to the fact that “This intrusive surveillance poses a serious threat to our civil liberties, violates our right to privacy and routinely results in misidentifications and legal issues.”

Police Scotland informed the Scottish Daily Mail that they themselves are not trialling the technology but are tracking the trials of it in London and other areas.

Scottish Daily Express – Police Scotland looking into ‘Big Brother’ face scan cameras to capture criminals