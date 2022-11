Longstanding champion of human rights in the UK, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti tore into the Public Order Bill, revealing that the Bill bears “closer resemblance to anti-terror law than measures aimed at addressing moments when peaceful dissent crosses a line into significant public nuisance.”

Legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, Mark Johnson, urges the public to challenge these anti-democratic powers and reminds everyone that it is not too late to oppose this anti-protest Bill.