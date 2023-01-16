Big Brother Watch responds to new Government anti-protest proposals

Commenting on the Government’s plans, Director of Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo said:

“This new anti-protest Bill is more extreme than many counter-terror laws. The police already have extremely wide powers to deal with many of the offences the government has referred to falsely justify the draconian Public Order Bill, which effectively introduces pre-crime powers for peaceful protests. These are some of the most disturbing and anti-democratic police measures introduced in the UK for decades and they have no place in a democracy.”

Notes:

A copy of the Government’s press release can be found here.

