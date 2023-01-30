TalkTV – Government surveilled journalists and politicians critical of government policy







Big Brother Watch’s Director, Silkie Carlo, speaks about their latest report that reveals shocking findings on secretive government “disinformation units” spying on high-profile individuals critical of government policies.

Ms Carlo said, “We need answers from the Government on what the hell happened here, this is anti-democratic.”







