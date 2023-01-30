TalkTV – Government surveilled journalists and politicians critical of government policy

Big Brother Watch’s Director, Silkie Carlo, speaks about their latest report that reveals shocking findings on secretive government “disinformation units” spying on high-profile individuals critical of government policies.
Ms Carlo said, “We need answers from the Government on what the hell happened here, this is anti-democratic.”
Talk TV – ‘Shut that unit down’: Reaction to Government surveillance against critics of lockdown
GB News Live – Beverley Turner speaks with Silkie Carlo
GB News Live – Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster speak with Jake Hurfurt
LBC Live – Rachel Johnson speaks with Mark Johnson
Stay Free With Russell Brand – #069 PROOF They’re Spying On You!
TRIGGERnometry – EXPOSED: Secret Government Surveillance Program