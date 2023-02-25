Mail Online – Chinese state-owned surveillance tech found being used on British military sites

A Mail on Sunday investigation has found that surveillance equipment made by Chinese state-owned companies Hikvision and Dahua are being used on British military sites. This comes months after the UK Government banned all security equipment made by these companies owing to their links with crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations for Big Brother Watch said, “It is alarming that Hikvision cameras are still being used on military bases, even though the Government has already accepted the national security risks they pose. Chinese-made cameras pose a serious privacy risk to Britons and should be banned from our country, let alone our military sites.”

MP Iain Duncan Smith said the Ministry of Defence should “own up to it.”

Mail Online – Chinese spy cameras are being trained on our Army: Investigation reveals glaring security lapses at British military bases as MPs demand urgent inquiry