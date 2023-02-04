iNews – Supermarkets use loyalty card data to surveil customers

Supermarkets are using loyalty cards to amass vast amounts of detailed information on customers. Retailers can use this data to push special discounts or offers on customers. Privacy campaigners strongly believe loyalty cards could easily become the gateway for personal data exploitation under the guise of cost-saving offers.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch said: “Customers should be able to freely choose whether they want to hand over their data to big companies, rather than feel pressured by the promise of huge savings on their shopping bills.”

iNews – Supermarket loyalty cards: How your data could be used against you, from derailing diets to police scrutiny