Big Brother Watch responds to publication of the new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill

Commenting on the publication of the Government’s new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, Susannah Copson, Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“The revised Data Protection and Digital Information Bill poses serious threats to Brits’ privacy. The Government are determined to tear up crucial privacy and data protection rights that protect the public from intrusive online surveillance and automated-decision making in high-risk areas.

“This bonfire of safeguards will allow all sorts of actors to harvest and exploit our data more than ever before. It is completely unacceptable to sacrifice the British public’s privacy and data protection rights on the false promise of convenience.”

ENDS

Notes:

You can find a copy of the Bill here.

Spokespeople are available for interviews. Contact Big Brother Watch’s 24h media line on 07730439257 or email info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk