iNews – Tesco’s Clubcard scheme asks shoppers to trade personal data for discounts

An analysis of privacy policies of the UK’s biggest supermarket loyalty schemes revealed that shoppers’ data is being used in a host of unexpected ways.

Tesco’s Clubcard scheme ties shop discounts with shoppers’ data. This could lead to storing information on customers’ buying patterns which could be sold to third-party companies.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations, said, “It is worrying that some supermarkets are taking advantage of a cost of living crisis by pushing shoppers into trading more and more of their data to access discounts that used to be available to all.”

iNews – Tesco is ‘taking advantage’ of struggling shoppers with lower prices for Clubcard members, campaigners say