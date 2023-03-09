TechMonitor – Data Protection Bill: A “bonfire of safeguards” campaigners say

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan’s new draft Data Protection and Digital Information Bill is now passing through the House of Commons. The Bill, co-designed with UK businesses, is meant to benefit the UK economy and cut down on admin costs. However, this Bill has not earned the trust of human rights campaigners and experts.

Susannah Copson, legal and policy officer for Big Brother Watch said:

“The revised Data Protection and Digital Information Bill poses serious threats to Brits’ privacy. The Government are determined to tear up crucial privacy and data protection rights that protect the public from intrusive online surveillance and automated-decision making in high-risk areas.

“This bonfire of safeguards will allow all sorts of actors to harvest and exploit our data more than ever before. It is completely unacceptable to sacrifice the British public’s privacy and data protection rights on the false promise of convenience.”

