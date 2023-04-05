Independent – Campaigners criticise claims made by a new report on the accuracy of facial recognition tech

Big Brother Watch and other human rights campaign groups slam police use of live facial recognition technology in the wake of a new report by the National Physical Laboratory, which claims that the technology is accurate and non-discriminatory.

Madeleine Stone said: “Live facial recognition is suspicionless mass surveillance that turns us into walking ID cards, subjecting innocent people to biometric police identity checks.

“This report confirms that live facial recognition does have significant race and sex biases, but says that police can use settings to mitigate them.

“If rolled out across the UK, this could mean tens of thousands of us will be wrongly flagged as criminals and forced to prove our innocence.”

Independent – Police hail improved accuracy of facial recognition tech as campaigners urge ban

ITV – South Wales Police to bring back facial recognition cameras after report finds ‘no risk of bias’