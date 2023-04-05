The Guardian – Campaigners slam use of ‘Orwellian’ facial recognition tech in policing

Big Brother Watch and other human rights campaign groups slam the use of live facial recognition technology by law enforcement in the wake of a new report by the National Physical Laboratory, which claims that the technology is accurate and non-discriminatory.

Madeleine Stone said: “Live facial recognition is suspicionless mass surveillance that turns us into walking ID cards, subjecting innocent people to biometric police identity checks. This Orwellian technology may be used in China and Russia but has no place in British policing.”

“If rolled out across the UK, this could mean tens of thousands of us will be wrongly flagged as criminals and forced to prove our innocence.”

