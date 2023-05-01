iNews – The Home Office & Met Police are using hacking software to download data without owners’ consent

The UK Home Office, more than a dozen police forces and several public bodies are using hacking software to seize mobile phones and extract data without explicit consent from their owners.

The Home Office recently admitted having unlawfully downloaded data from the phones of around 2000 migrants.

“The information that can be extracted from a phone can be even more intrusive than that found during a house search,” said Silkie Carlo, director for Big Brother Watch.

iNews – Police forces and councils are buying hacking software used to unlock mobile phones