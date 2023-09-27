Biometric Update – 180 civil society organisations and experts call for a global stop to facial recognition

An astonishing 180 rights groups & tech experts united to call for a global stop to facial recognition surveillance.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “This dangerously authoritarian technology has the potential to turn populations into walking ID cards and every democracy ought to ban it.”

“Live facial recognition surveillance has been an expensive failure, with significant costs to the public purse and our civil liberties at a time when both need far more careful protection,” she added.

Biometric Update – The multi-national push to ban facial recognition in public spaces

