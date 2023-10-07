BBC – 100 Parliamentarians, experts & rights groups have joined a call to stop facial recognition

A pledge signed by 65 Parliamentarians and 35 rights, race equality organisations and academic experts has called for an immediate stop to police and private companies’ use of live facial recognition surveillance in the UK.

This comes shortly after the Policing Minister Chris Philp announced plans to include UK passport holders’ images in a facial recognition database.

Reportedly, police and private companies, mainly large supermarkets, are pushing to use face-scanning technology in order to prevent crime.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch argued that the wide use of this technology in the UK “makes us a total outlier in the democratic world, especially against the backdrop of the EU’s proposed ban”.

“This dangerously authoritarian technology has the potential to turn populations into walking ID cards in a constant police line-up,” she added.

The UK’s surveillance camera commissioner echoed Silkie’s words by saying that the police could damage public trust by making them feel like they’re part of a “digital line-up.”

