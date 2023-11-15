Wired – Facial recognition is being used by online sleuths on unidentified bodies

PimEyes, a dystopian facial recognition “search engine”, is being used by online sleuths on unidentified bodies. The tech firm selling this tool arms users with Orwellian facial recognition technology to find matches to facial images of anyone from across the internet.

Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“While some individuals might be well meaning, online sleuths are using dangerous surveillance tools. By selling this technology, facial recognition companies risk violating the dignity of deceased individuals, but moreover are violating the privacy rights of the billions of people whose photos they have taken, processed, and exploited without consent.”

Wired – Social Media Sleuths, Armed With AI, Are Identifying Dead Bodies

