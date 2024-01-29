BBC – Apple “deeply concerned” over proposed new powers within the Snoopers Charter

Apple comes out swinging against new powers in the Investigatory Powers Act that would transform private companies into arms of the surveillance state & erode the security of devices.

An Apple spokesperson said: “We’re deeply concerned the proposed amendments to the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) now before Parliament place users’ privacy and security at risk,” said Apple in a statement.

“It’s an unprecedented overreach by the government and, if enacted, the UK could attempt to secretly veto new user protections globally preventing us from ever offering them to customers.”

Last month, several NGOs including Big Brother Watch, Liberty and Privacy International sent out a joint briefing outlining the dangers to privacy and civil liberties presented by new powers within the Bill.

BBC – Apple says UK could ‘secretly veto’ global privacy tools

