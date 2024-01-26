Big Issue – Over 30,000 people call on the Government to axe bank spying powers

Big Brother Watch launched a petition urging Rishi Sunak to drop mass bank spying powers from the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI2).

Within just two weeks, the petition amassed over 30,000 signatures. Big Brother Watch warns that, in its current form, new powers within the Data Bill could not only impact benefit claimants but also all other accounts in relation, such as those of dependents, landlords, and partners.

The privacy group urges the public to call on the Government to drop these powers as anyone with a bank account could be impacted.

Big Issue – Tens of thousand sign petition against DWP plan to snoop on benefit claimants’ bank accounts

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH