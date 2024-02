🚨 Sign our petition to stop the Government from introducing new powers to spy on all of our bank accounts on the premise of dealing with welfare fraud: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stop-the-government-from-spying-on-all-of-our-bank-accounts

We asked politicians if they’re happy for their bank accounts to be monitored.

If you want to support

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH