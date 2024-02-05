Schoolsweek – Schools install sensors to monitor students in toilets

British schools are installing sensors that “actively listen” to students in toilets. Commenting on this huge intrusion of children’s rights, Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“Secretly monitoring school bathrooms is a gross violation of children’s privacy and would make pupils and parents deeply uncomfortable.”

“No school should consider spying on children’s private conversations and doing so is highly likely to be unlawful. This misguided surveillance poses a clear safeguarding risk and should be allowed nowhere near UK schools.”

SchoolsWeek – Schools install toilet sensors that ‘actively listen’ to pupils

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH