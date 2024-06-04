Write to your candidate to defend civil liberties | General Election 2024

As the General Election gets under way, we have been engaging with all of the major political parties to urge them to adopt pro-civil liberties policies in their manifestos and we’re tracking their policy commitments.

You can help. Now is an important time to shape the next parliament. We’ve put together 5 key asks to protect privacy and free speech – and we want you to email your local candidates and ask them if they will pledge to support civil liberties in Parliament if they are elected.

Write to your candidates

Step 1: Copy the template response below

Step 2: Paste, personalise and email your local Parliamentary candidates. Click here to find out who your candidates are, if you aren’t sure. You can use our template response below to get going, but please personalise it and politely express your own concerns as these are far more impactful than copy and pasted responses.

Step 3: Please share this action widely!

TEMPLATE LETTER Dear [INSERT CANDIDATES NAME], As a candidate in my constituency at the coming general election, I am writing to you to ask that you will stand up for civil liberties if you are elected to Parliament. Over the past 5 years we have seen assaults on free speech and the right to privacy. If you are elected to represent me in Parliament I would ask that you commit to protecting our civil liberties in the following ways: Protect rights from facial recognition surveillance

a) Commit to banning live facial recognition for generalised surveillance of public spaces

b) Commit to strictly regulating retrospective facial recognition No bank spying

a) Commit to reject mass bank spying for welfare or other purposes

b) Oppose mandatory invasive CBDCs No censorship

a) Support an independent inquiry into the government’s counter disinformation units No 2 ID

a) Oppose mandatory ID or digital ID Privacy for all

a) Protect workers from excessive employer surveillance b) Support data protection standards, not water down c) Protect the Human Rights Act 1998 Please can you let me know your policies on these issues? I look forward to hearing from you. Yours faithfully, [YOUR NAME] [ YOUR ADDRESS]

You can view our asks here to learn more about how the UK’s major political parties are keeping up with the key issues we’ve listed.

