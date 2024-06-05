“Are liberals leaving free speech behind?” Panel & Mighty Ira screening

Big Brother Watch hosts Mighty Ira documentary screening followed by a panel discussion about free speech.

Date and time

18 June 2024

18:00 – 20:30 GMT

Location

Prince Charles Cinema

7 Leicester Place

London

WC2H 7BY

Event description

The panel is taking place after a screening Big Brother Watch is hosting of the documentary film, Mighty Ira, about the civil liberties hero Ira Glasser who was the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 1978-2001. Glasser is known for his transformation of the ACLU into a “civil liberties juggernaut” of national and international significance, and for his unwavering, pioneering defence of free speech in the US – even in the most adverse cases.

Meet our panellists

Freddie Sayers (editor and CEO of UnHerd) – Chair

Michael Shellenberger, journalist and founder of PUBLIC

Ronnie London, General Counsel at FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression)

Akiko Hart, director of Liberty

Jemimah Steinfeld, CEO of Index on Censorship

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch

