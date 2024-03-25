BBC – Met Police using “Orwellian” facial recognition surveillance in south London

Big Brother Watch Team / March 25, 2024

Met Police used live facial recognition surveillance in south London last week. Big Brother Watch’s senior advocacy officer Madeleine Stone said:

“Everyone wants dangerous criminals off the street, but papering over the cracks of a creaking policing system with intrusive and Orwellian surveillance technology is not the solution.

“Rather than actively pursuing people who pose a risk to the public, police officers are relying on chance and hoping that wanted people happen to walk in front of a police camera.”

BBC – Met Police: Live facial recognition cameras result in 17 arrests in south London

