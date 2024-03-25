BBC – Met Police using “Orwellian” facial recognition surveillance in south London

Met Police used live facial recognition surveillance in south London last week. Big Brother Watch’s senior advocacy officer Madeleine Stone said:
“Everyone wants dangerous criminals off the street, but papering over the cracks of a creaking policing system with intrusive and Orwellian surveillance technology is not the solution.
“Rather than actively pursuing people who pose a risk to the public, police officers are relying on chance and hoping that wanted people happen to walk in front of a police camera.”
BBC – Met Police: Live facial recognition cameras result in 17 arrests in south London