Big Issue – More than a quarter of a million people demand Government to drop bank spying powers

The Department for Work and Pension’s plans to snoop on everyone’s bank accounts on the premise of detecting welfare fraud and error is being met with huge public backlash. Over 270,000 people have signed petition set up by campaign group Big Brother Watch and 38 degrees and also a separate petition by Organise. Today, the petition was handed in at 10 Downing Street.

Susannah Copson of Big Brother Watch said: “No one should have their bank accounts looked into without very good reason. However, this is what these surveillance powers will allow, threatening everyone’s financial privacy in the process.”

Marion Fellows MP, former SNP spokesperson for disabilities said that these powers being snuck into the Data Bill would “decimate civil liberties”.

Big Issue – DWP snooping on benefit claimants’ bank accounts will ‘decimate civil liberties’, campaigners warn

Birmingham Live – New DWP bank account checks ‘terrifying’ and will ‘decimate civil liberties’

