City A.M. – Nearly 200,000 people have signed petition to stop bank spying powers

Nearly 200,000 people have signed petition by privacy and civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch, calling on the Government to drop its plans to spy on bank accounts en masse.

These mass bank spying powers would force banks to snoop on our accounts according to ‘secret’ criteria creating population-wide financial intrusion.

In an X post, Silkie Carlo, the NGO’s director said: “If the Prime Minister were to stand in front of the nation and vow to constantly & repeatedly search the bank accounts of every one of us – the public would be outraged. Yet that’s what’s being smuggled into UK law right *now*.”

City A.M. – Petition against DWP’s plans for bank ‘mass spying’ powers nears 200k signatures

City A.M. – Bank spying powers are Orwellian: the government must rethink

