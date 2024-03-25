City A.M. – The Notebook: How bank spying powers are being snuck into government bills

On DWP’s own estimates, this mass bank surveillance plan can only recoup up to three per cent of the public money lost to welfare fraud. But what these eye-watering powers would do very effectively is set a precedent whereby our bank accounts are no longer private spaces, but rather digital records to be constantly monitored for the state’s policy aims. It is a matter of time before other government departments ask for a peek into our accounts too.

The bank spying powers face a huge challenge from parliamentary heavyweights though – digital rights champion Baroness Kidron, former government surveillance law reviewer David Anderson KC, other eminent lawyers and liberal Tory MPs are urging the government to take the plans back to the drawing board. Watch this space.

Snooping powers for ministers

Talking of state spying, another rushed bill is before parliament today that will vastly increase the UK agencies’ internet surveillance, harvesting of mass datasets of personal information – and that even allows ministers to spy on MPs.

The Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill, which will be debated in the Commons today, expands the May government’s ‘Snooper’s Charter’ passed in 2016. In that Act, the government created powers for the Prime Minister to authorise the surveillance of parliamentarians, in what MPs were assured would be very exceptional circumstances. However, the government now says that other ministers should have the power to snoop on MPs in case the Prime Minister is unavailable.