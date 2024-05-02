Computer Weekly – DWP’s bank spying powers will affect pensioners, landlords and carers

The Government’s plans to snoop on all of our bank accounts are “DISPROPORTIONATE” – MPs & peers say in a joint letter. According to Govt’s own figures, if implemented, these Orwellian powers would recover less than 3% of fraud losses.

Director of Big Brother Watch, a civil liberties NGO leading a petition to stop these new powers said:

“This action by parliamentarians shows that opposition to bank snooping spans across all parties and both Houses of Parliament.”

“The government must avert this disaster and drop their bank spying plans,” she added.

Computer Weekly – DWP anti-fraud measures will allow monitoring of bank accounts of landlords, carers and parents

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH