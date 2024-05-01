Computer Weekly – MPs and peers sign joint letter against bank snooping powers

The Government’s plans to snoop on all of our bank accounts are “disproportionate” – MPs & peers say in a joint letter. According to Government’s own figures, if implemented, these Orwellian powers would recover less than 3% of fraud losses.

Silkie Carlo of Big Brother Watch said: “This action by parliamentarians shows that opposition to bank snooping spans across all parties and both Houses of Parliament. The government must avert this disaster and drop their bank spying plans.”

Computer Weekly – DWP anti-fraud measures will allow monitoring of bank accounts of landlords, carers and parents

