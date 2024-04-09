Daily Mail – Custody images of innocent people held by Police Scotland

Police Scotland are indefinitely holding more than 3 million photographs, including images of innocent people, in crime databases. Mark Johnson of Big Brother Watch said: “The figures set out in the report are extremely concerning. Police Scotland should automatically delete the custody images of innocent people – not hoard them in a vast index and wait until someone asks for them to be removed.”

Daily Mail – Big Brother fears of police data as millions of mugshots kept in online vaults – including of innocent people

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH