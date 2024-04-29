Express – David Davis MP warns that the Government’s bank spying powers will impact 10 million pensioners

Conservative MP David Davis has warned that the Government’s plans to introduce bank spying powers will impact all of us including pensioners. Commenting on these powers he said:

“Under the proposals, everyone in receipt of money from the Government’s Department for Work and Pensions will be of special interest, including the 10 million Brits who receive the state pension. The idea that pensioners should be caught up in the net of this giant financial fishing exercise is completely absurd.”

“Short of tracking our every movement, there could be no more invasive way for the state to monitor us than keeping tabs on our spending habits” he added. Express – Pensioners at risk of snooping by officials under Orwellian new law, warns David Davis

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH