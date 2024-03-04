i – New voice call feature on X could reveal your location to callers

A new voice call feature on X (FKA Twitter) reveals your location to the caller by default causing concern among privacy and civil liberties campaigners. Mark Johnson, advocacy manager at Big Brother Watch said:

“This is a serious error of judgement from X, which could have major ramifications for people on the site who require privacy to ensure their safety and security.

“The platform should reconsider the design of this new feature and ensure any system that facilitates calls via the site does so in a way which doesn’t compromise the privacy of users.”

i – New X feature can leak your location without you realising

