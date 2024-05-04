Mail Online – Over half of British voters oppose the Government’s bank spying powers

Over half of British voters oppose the Government’s plans to spy on all Britons bank accounts on the premise of detecting welfare fraud and error – according to a YouGov poll commissioned by privacy group Big Brother Watch.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said that these new mass surveillance powers would treat innocent members of the public including pensioners, carers and parents of those receiving benefits “like criminals”. She stressed that these powers would reverse the “British presumption of innocence”.

Mail Online – Government will treat elderly ‘like criminals’ under controversial new bank snooping law – with 56 per cent opposing plans

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH