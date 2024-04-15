Politico – Police use of live facial recognition surveillance is “deeply concerning”

While democratic countries worldwide are reining in the use of AI-powered live facial recognition surveillance, British chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that UK police forces will recieve £55.5 million to adopt this technology.

UK civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch said:

“The U.K. is increasingly an outlier in the democratic world in taking this approach, with European countries, the EU, U.S. states and cities banning or severely restricting law enforcement use of LFR.”

Politico – Brexit Britain wants to be the snooping capital of the West

