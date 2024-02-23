Serco banned from using facial recognition to track their staff

Big Brother Watch Team / February 23, 2024

The Information Commissioner found that facial recognition and fingerprint scanning were being used to monitor staff attendance at over 30 leisure centres. The ICO found this to be a disproportionate use of the technology and ordered Secro to stop using biometric checks.

Privacy and civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch’s Madeleine Stone said: “Banning Serco Leisure from using facial recognition to track their staff is a welcome intervention from the ICO, but this represents a drop in the ocean given how common biometric surveillance is becoming in both workplaces and in public spaces across the country.”

