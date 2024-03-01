SWLondoner – Campaigners concerned about facial recognition vans in Wandsworth

Met Police deployed live facial recognition vans in Wandsworth last week enraging the public and privacy rights campaigners.

Big Brother Watch’s Madeleine Stone said:

“Live facial recognition turns London streets into AI-powered police line-ups, with innocent members of the public being subject to biometric identity checks.

“Papering over the cracks of a creaking policing system with intrusive surveillance technology is no solution to London’s criminal justice crisis.”

SWLondoner – Facial recognition vans cause outrage in Wandsworth

