UnHerd – MPs call for an independent review of the Counter Disinformation Unit

The House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee have called for an independent review of the Government’s Counter “Disinformation” Unit.

The report, released by the committee, quotes the campaign group Big Brother Watch which called the CDU “one of the most opaque units in government outside of the security services”. The group’s investigation into the UK government’s counter disinformation activities found that several secretive units have been spying on speech critical of government policies including online posts by MPs, journalists, other campaigners and ordinary members of the public.

Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo said that this is a “a very welcome and long overdue intervention on the highly secretive activities of the UK Government’s Counter Disinformation Unit” and that “the Unit should be immediately suspended and subjected to a full investigation.”

