Wired – Train stations trialled Amazon’s AI surveillance software

New documents uncovered by privacy and civil liberties group Big Brother Watch reveals that eight train stations in the UK trialled Amazon’s AI surveillance software with their CCTV cameras – with some analysing passengers’s age, gender and emotions.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations said, “the rollout and normalization of AI surveillance in these public spaces, without much consultation and conversation, is quite a concerning step.”

