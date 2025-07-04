Big Brother Watch’s response to facial recognition arrest data released by the Metropolitan Police

Responding to facial recognition arrest data released by the Metropolitan Police, Madeleine Stone, Senior Advocacy Officer, said:

“Criminals should be brought to justice, but papering over the cracks of broken policing with Orwellian tech is not the solution. Live facial recognition subjects every passerby to a police biometric identity check, turning the public into walking barcodes.

Facial recognition technology remains dangerously unregulated in the UK, meaning police forces are writing their own rules about how they use the technology and who they place on watchlists. This is an authoritarian technology that can have life-changing consequences when it makes mistakes, yet neither the public nor parliament has ever voted on it.

Arrests made with the technology represent just 0.15% of all arrests made in the capital during that time, despite significant police resources being ploughed into its expansion. Policing resources are threadbare in London, and with many serious crimes not even being investigated, spending millions of pounds on rights-abusing technology is an insult to Londoners. The expansion of facial recognition technology comes at a serious cost to the taxpayer, to our civil liberties, and to stretched policing resources.”

The Metropolitan Police began trials on live facial recognition in 2016. Since 2020, the force has made a total of 715,296 arrests – meaning arrests from live facial recognition since 2020 (1,078) represent just 0.15% of arrests from this period.

Big Brother Watch is currently supporting an anti-knife crime community worker in a landmark legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police's use of live facial recognition surveillance after he was wrongly stopped and detained

