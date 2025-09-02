Big Brother Watch hosts Liberalism vs. the “Papers, Please” State: The Liberal Democrat Answer to Digital ID – during Lib Dem conference

Monday, 22 September 2025

Panel discussion from 3-4 pm, followed by refreshments

22 The Triangle Bournemouth BH2 5RQ

Since the 1950s every government attempt to introduce mandatory ID cards has been rejected by the British public. But the UK’s reputation as a country that has historically refused to become a checkpoint society is under threat thanks to new digital ID proposals, this time in the framework of tackling illegal immigration.

The Prime Minister is reportedly considering these proposals from Labour-friendly think tanks. But far from being a silver-bullet solution to illegal immigration or other societal issues, if implemented, a mandatory digital ID scheme would fundamentally change our relationship with to the state and represent an irreversible erosion of our civil liberties. If the history of ID cards teaches us anything, it’s that mandatory ID schemes inevitably act as catalysts in ushering in a more intrusive era of surveillance.

The unique risks of digital ID are the focus of a new Big Brother Watch report, which scrutinises the rationale behind the current digital ID proposals and sets out a critique from a privacy perspective. With digital ID now a distinct possibility, what risks are the most concerning? How can liberals oppose digital ID amid calls for a more tech-friendly state? What is the best way for us to secure our freedoms in an increasingly digital age? This timely panel will answer these and other pressing questions related to the latest calls for a national ID scheme.

Rebecca Vincent, Interim Director, Big Brother Watch

Jasleen Chaggar, Legal and Policy Officer, Big Brother Watch

Dr Shabna Begum, CEO, The Runnymede Trust

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Orkney and Shetland

As an independent, non-partisan civil liberties group, we’re committed to building cross-party support. If you are unable to attend our event in Bournemouth, we will be organising similar panel discussions during the Conservative and Labour Party conferences in Manchester and Liverpool. Stay tuned for updates.

