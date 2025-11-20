Panel discussion: The State of Surveillance

Our director, Silkie Carlo, will be taking part in a panel discussion on ‘The State of Surveillance’, hosted by Frontline Club.

Date and time

Wednesday 3 December

19:00 – 20:30

Location

Frontline Club,

13 Norfolk Place,

London,

W2 1QJ

Event description

London has more CCTV cameras per head than Beijing. Now some of these cameras are undergoing a worrying evolution – gaining the ability to instantly identify passers-by using live facial recognition. This technology is spreading fast and with plans for a mandatory digital ID, our right to privacy hangs in the balance.Big Brother Watch is fighting back – backing a landmark legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition and leading a national campaign against the introduction of a digital ID.Join us for a short documentary screening, followed by a discussion on the state of surveillance in 2025.

