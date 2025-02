MPs across parties debated the Government’s Orwellian bank spying powers buried in the Fraud, Error & Recovery Bill this week

Your message to stop these powers reverberated in the Commons & our research was referenced throughout.

The fight is still on – we quashed these powers under the previous government and we will defeat them again.

Join over 230,000 people asking the Government to stop bank spying: <a href="https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stop-the-government-f

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH