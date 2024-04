If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

A CBDC could push the UK further towards a cashless society, which would exacerbate financial exclusion for many who do not want to use it or cannot use it.

10 million Brits would suffer living without cash – a Link report (2022) found.

Click on the link below to defend financial freedom & equality⤵️

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH