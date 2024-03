If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

No one has made the case for why the UK needs a “digital pound” – but it would come at a major cost to our privacy, financial freedom and equality. The risks are huge. In a worst case scenario, a CBDC could create a vast new web of financial surveillance and control.

