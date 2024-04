If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

Digital ID to “Stop the Boats”? Not on our watch!

David Blunkett has been trying to resuscitate his failed ID card scheme.

This is why we must resist these plans.

